Monday, September 7, 2020
DICOVERC BO Received Face Masks From Sierra Network Charity Foundation

By Sierra Network
DICOVERC BO RECEIVED FACE MASKS FROM SIERRA NETWORK CHARITY FOUNDATION
EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE
DICOVERC BO RECEIVED FACE MASKS FROM SIERRA NETWORK CHARITY FOUNDATION

EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE

( COW WAE NOR GET TAIL)

The District Corona virus Emergency response center DICOVERC BO has received 200 face masks from Sierra Network Charity Foundation.

The presentation took place on the 4th September
2020 at No.19 Main Sewa Road DICOVERC OFFICE in Bo City.

The presentation of the masks is in line with Government’s expectation to see that all hands are on deck to fight against the deadly corona virus in sierra Leone so that the country can get back to it’s normal activities.

Speaking to this writer, Dr. Isatu Isatu Kakay-Diallo a strong pillar of Sierra Network Charity Foundation advanced that every right goes along with responsibility and it is the responsibility of every Sierra Leonean to help Government succeeds in the fight as it is also the right of every citizen to be protected by Government.

She added that collaborative effort is very key hence to defeat the covid which she further described as the world’s enemy.

In his address, Francis A Bangalie Logistics manager DICOVERC BO applauded Sierra Network Charity Foundation in considering the people of Bo in their goodwill gesture to help fight the virus.

Mr. Bangalie further expressed profound gratitude over the donation which he describes as timely and one that will yield good dividend in the fight since more emphasy has been placed on the use of face mask as one of the best precautionary measures in the fight he added.

He therefore admonished all and sundry that no contribution is small in the fight against corona virus at the moment and called on other Sierra Leoneans to emulate the good work of Sierra Network Charity Foundation.

