21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 10, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

DETAILS OF INDIVIDUAL COVID-19 LAB FEES PAID INTO THE UNION TRUST BANK (UTB) FROM 21 JULY, 2020 to 5 AUGUST 2020 – Africanist Press

By Sierra Network
299
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

NaCOVERC Rejoinder To Africanist Press Article “Hidden COVID Funds”

https://snradio.net/details-of-individual-covid-19-lab-fees-paid-into-the-union-trust-bank-utb-from-21-july-2020-to-5-august-2020-africanist-press/
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

DETAILS OF INDIVIDUAL COVID-19 LAB FEES PAID INTO THE UNION TRUST BANK (UTB) FROM 21 JULY, 2020 to 5 AUGUST 2020 – Africanist...

Africanist Press hereby release the first set of documents showing direct evidence of individual COVID-19 Lab fees...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

National Electoral Commission Presents Annual Report, Strategic Plan for 2020–2024 to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 8 June 2021 – Sierra Leone’s Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Africanist Press hereby release the first set of documents showing direct evidence of individual COVID-19 Lab fees paid into the Union Trust Bank (UTB) from 21 July 2020 to 5 August 2020.

Africanist Press discovered that a total of Le18,133,253,088.50 (almost US$2 million) from COVID lab testing fees paid by individuals in Sierra Leone between 21 July, 2020, and 26 May, 2021, are being held in a private bank account with the Union Trust Bank (UTB), a private bank in Freetown, in violation of both the 2017 Fiscal Management and Control Act and the 2016 Public Financial Management Act, the laws that govern the management and use of public revenues in Sierra Leone.

We will release details of subsequent months in due course.

For more information, see the Africanist Press Website: www.africanistpress.com

NaCOVERC Rejoinder To Africanist Press Article “Hidden COVID Funds”
Previous articleNational Electoral Commission Presents Annual Report, Strategic Plan for 2020–2024 to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio
Next articleNaCOVERC Rejoinder To Africanist Press Article “Hidden COVID Funds”
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

NaCOVERC Rejoinder To Africanist Press Article “Hidden COVID Funds”

https://snradio.net/details-of-individual-covid-19-lab-fees-paid-into-the-union-trust-bank-utb-from-21-july-2020-to-5-august-2020-africanist-press/
Read more
Blog

DETAILS OF INDIVIDUAL COVID-19 LAB FEES PAID INTO THE UNION TRUST BANK (UTB) FROM 21 JULY, 2020 to 5 AUGUST 2020 – Africanist...

Sierra Network - 0
Africanist Press hereby release the first set of documents showing direct evidence of individual COVID-19 Lab fees paid into the Union Trust...
Read more
News

National Electoral Commission Presents Annual Report, Strategic Plan for 2020–2024 to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 8 June 2021 – Sierra Leone’s Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, NEC, has...
Read more
Blog

Society for Democratic Initiative Calls for Passage of Right to Access Information Regulation

Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger The Society for Democratic Initiative (SDI), on the 2nd June 2021, paid courtesy calls to the...
Read more
Blog

SLAJ Ends Golden Jubilee Annual General Meeting In Bo

Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) held its Golden Jubilee Annual General Meeting in Bo,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Society for Democratic Initiative Calls for Passage of Right to Access Information Regulation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger The Society for Democratic Initiative (SDI), on the 2nd June 2021, paid courtesy calls to the...
Read more

SLAJ Ends Golden Jubilee Annual General Meeting In Bo

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) held its Golden Jubilee Annual General Meeting in Bo,...
Read more

Government Needs to Make Clear Interpretation of 50% Payment for Limkokwing Students

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger The long drawn impasse related to the payment of fees for students studying at the Limkokwing...
Read more

As Price Of Rice And Other Goods Shoot Up… Ministry Of Trade Accused Of Non-Performance

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger While what is called free market economy has many advantages; such as fostering innovation, variety,...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NaCOVERC Rejoinder To Africanist Press Article “Hidden COVID Funds”

Sierra Network - 0