DETAILS OF INDIVIDUAL COVID-19 LAB FEES PAID INTO THE UNION TRUST BANK (UTB) FROM 21 JULY, 2020 to 5 AUGUST 2020 – Africanist Press

Africanist Press hereby release the first set of documents showing direct evidence of individual COVID-19 Lab fees paid into the Union Trust Bank (UTB) from 21 July 2020 to 5 August 2020.

Africanist Press discovered that a total of Le18,133,253,088.50 (almost US$2 million) from COVID lab testing fees paid by individuals in Sierra Leone between 21 July, 2020, and 26 May, 2021, are being held in a private bank account with the Union Trust Bank (UTB), a private bank in Freetown, in violation of both the 2017 Fiscal Management and Control Act and the 2016 Public Financial Management Act, the laws that govern the management and use of public revenues in Sierra Leone.

We will release details of subsequent months in due course.

