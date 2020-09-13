Deputy Minister Of Internal Affairs Lahai Lawrence Leema Disclaims Allegations Of COUP PLOT And Warns Against INCITEMENT

DEPUTY MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS DISCLAIMS ALLEGATIONS OF COUP PLOT AND WARNS AGAINST INCITEMENT

12 SEPTEMBER 2020

It has come to the attention of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs that some misguided individuals have become notorious in creating mischief by inciting the public and the military to overthrow a democratically elected Government against the laws of the land.

Let it be known that the principal role of the military in a democracy is clearly defined by the laws of this country: to protect citizens and defend the State. Hence, the Government fully acknowledges and appreciates the professionalism of the RSLAF.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs therefore wishes to remind the general public about the following:

1. Sierra Leone is a democratic state that is guided by the Rule of Law. Please see Chapter of section 5 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone Act No. 6 of 1991.

2. The functions of state institutions are provided by the country’s laws. Thus, as a law-abiding citizen, the Deputy Internal Affairs Minister fully understands those parameters as guided by Section 4 of Chapter 2 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone Act No. 6 of 1991.

3. The Deputy Minister has, at no time, held any meeting with any individual or group of military officers to plan a coup plot against the Government that is performing so well.

4. In accordance with the country’s laws, this Government was elected by the people of Sierra Leone for a fixed term and the Government has a social contract to maintain law and order and safeguard the people’s achievements. Hence, the Government shall not treat lightly any attempt by anyone to jeopardise the security of the State through unconstitutionality.

5. The security of the State is paramount, and the Government reserves the rights and obligations to preserve law and order of the state either by operational response or by law depending on the material circumstance.

6. More importantly, it is only through periodic elections that an elected Government shall be removed from power as opposed to any undemocratic means. Therefore, any attempt, I repeat, any attempt to use any illegal or criminal method to carry out any diabolic intention shall meet the stiffest resistance. Of course, such attempt shall be decisively dealt with as per law required.

The Deputy Minister therefore encourages all law-abiding citizens to discountenance all incendiary and misguided voice notes and videos looming the social media and continue with their normal businesses.

Nonetheless, the Deputy minister shall formally report the said audios to the Cyber Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Signed:

Hon. Lahai Lawrence Leema

Deputy Minister Of Internal Affairs