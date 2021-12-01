DEPUTY MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS ENGAGES STAKEHOLDERS ON PLANS TO DECONGEST THE CBD

Following the high spate at which traders are disrupting public peace, tranquillity, vehicular and human traffic flow and blocking of walkways in the Centre Business District in the Municipality of Freetown, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Lahai Lawrence Leema representing the Minister has engaged Stakeholders in a round table meeting in the Conference room of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on plans to map out strategies to decongest the CBD.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Lahai Lawrence Leema who chaired the meeting said the rampant indiscipline especially by street traders in the CBD, has for a long time affected the national and international image of Sierra Leone negatively, by giving the false impression that the culture of lawlessness and impunity are condoned in Sierra Leone. Adding that the meeting is to deliberate on ideas and find a way forward to have a lasting resolution in decongesting the CBD, as this mayhem in the capital city of Sierra Leone is causing unrest and public disorder in the country.

In her submission, Her Worship the Mayor of Freetown City Council (FCC), Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said FCC is aware of the many ugly scenarios of the general indiscipline in the country, especially the resistance by petty traders in the CBD of Freetown, and explained in details the history and context they have been battling with to curb and reverse the trend of traders trading in the CBD. She said this has been an ongoing issue since 2018 wherein they have conveyed messages followed by a series of consultative meetings with relevant stakeholders to map out ways to identify areas where people can trade, if they are to be moved from the CBD, emphasizing that they should also take into cognizance their livelihoods especially the most vulnerable who were supported by the government during the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic in the country. Her Worship the Mayor, reiterated that they have been through many processes to ensure that all forms of lawlessness including illegal street trading are prohibited and to ensure that the rule of law is firmly entrenched throughout the country, but all went futile. This she said was due to the many significant challenges faced by her office, as in 2020 FCC was stopped from collecting revenue, as a result, they were forced to stop the operation due to lack of revenue to pay their workers to continue monitoring the process.

Her Worship the Mayor further recommended that to demonstrate their continuous commitment to this operation, they have recruited fifty (50) police officers who are to undergo eight weeks of training to become footsoldiers to be deployed on the streets in order to sustain the operation. Adding that they should also work in partnership with key stakeholders especially the SLRA to raise funds from the city to regenerate the CBD and to sustain the operation, taking into consideration the 17 (seventeen) non-designated trading streets they have already identified. She told the meeting that they are totally in agreement with other partners to decongest the CBD to make it unique, and a place where vehicles and businesses can flow. She pleaded with the meeting to kindly work with those identified streets as it has been communicated to traders that it is a non-trading street. She continued that they have engaged the Ministry of Transport & Aviation as well as NASSIT on the Sewa ground market issue, which she believes will relieve the pressure and sustain the operation.

Stepping forward, the Director of Assets Management Department, Right of Way (ROW) at the Sierra Leone Roads Authority SLRA, Engineer Peter Kome thanked Her Worship Mayor Yvonne Aki- Sawyerr for her submission saying apart from many other things and the challenges they should be considering the positive outcomes of the endeavours they are putting together to decongest the CBD. Adding that they are ready and willing to work as a team to ensure they have a sustainable solution.

In addition, various stakeholders expressed their views in a similar way on the ongoing trend; meanwhile, plans are underway for subsequent meetings for deliberation and conclusion on the way forward to continue the operation in order to address the ongoing trend and relocate traders, so that the CBD will be decongested and maintained.

In conclusion, the Deputy Minister said as the operation is ongoing, they look forward to a lasting solution, emphasizing that he will engage NASSIT to see how best they can fast track the Sewa ground Market to relocate the traders, and assured the meeting of his Ministry’s continuous support in ensuring that the operation is sustained.

By Anita Bockarie

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Internal Affairs