Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 28, 2021
News
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with The Gambia Delegation

By Sierra Network
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tower Hill, Freetown 25th October, 2021. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Madam Mamadi Gobeh Kamara has met with Delegation from The Gambia to implement bilateral agreements to further deepening the relationship between Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

As a way to foster good bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and the Gambia , the two sister countries have opted to fully implement two bilateral agreements , deliberated on sometime ago during the visit of the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in The Gambia.

This disclosure was made in a brief engagement by top diplomats from the Gambia and Sierra Leone, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Conference Hall at Tower Hill in Freetown.

It could be recalled that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Sierra Leone and the Gambia held talks on ways to readjust the issue of residential permits for both countries and also the ministry of trade in Sierra Leone to improve trade outcome between the two countries.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mamadi Gobeh Kamara , said they are committed to seeing the full implementation of the bilateral agreements deliberated on.

On their part , the delegation from the Gambia pledged their commitment to enhance good trade outcomes and better immigration arrangements for both countries.

It is hoped that the two countries would largely benefit from the two agreements when one implementation takes centre stage.

Sierra Leone Government Press Release – FALSE ALARM: Deportation Of 800 Sierra Leoneans

