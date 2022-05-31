Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with German Federal Ministry

Tower Hill, Freetown, 30th May, 2022 – The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Madam Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, has met with the team from German Federal Ministry of the Interior/Federal Police.

The team was welcomed by the Deputy Director General (Policy) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sulay-Manah Kpukumu, who commended the delegation for their continued support to the Government and people of Sierra Leone in numerous fields in line with National Development plan.

Presenting the delegation to the Deputy Minister, The German Ambassador, His Excellency Horst Gruner thanked the Government for the excellent cooperation existing between the two sister countries (Republic of Germany and the Republic of Sierra Leone).

The head of the delegation, Mr. Holger Schamberg, Head of Division R3, Readmission to Africa, Near and Middle East said they are in Sierra Leone to further strengthen and structure the level of cooperation between the two countries and identify areas in which they can support each other to achieve a construct cooperation. He stated the key purpose which is to work on the level of experts on a joint declaration between the federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Sierra Leone on standard operating procedures for voluntary return and identification of persons without a right to stay.

The Deputy Minister in her remarks thanked the delegation and extended congratulatory wishes to Scholz on his election as the Chancellor of the Republic of Germany on behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone. She expressed sympathy with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany for the loss of lives of their compatriots due to the corona virus pandemic.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed Government’s willingness and commitment in working closely with the German authority for a dignified return of Sierra Leoneans with illegal status. She added that the trip to Germany by the verification team from Sierra Leone was a testament that the Government is taking steps in tackling the issue and that the joint declaration document has been circulated to key MDAs for their comments for further consideration. She assured that if the document is acceptable to both parties, it will be signed before the delegation departs.

Madam Kamara acknowledged the German Government especially the Ambassador to Sierra Leone for being so instrumental to kick start the process of issuing Schengen visas through Biometric finger printing in Sierra Leone as that will reduce cost and time on citizens.

She also expressed appreciation for revising the decision to include Sierra Leone back on the list of full partners, and requested the German’s support in Sierra Leone’s bid for the Non-Permanent seat in the United Nations.