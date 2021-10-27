Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs meets AU Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tower Hill, Freetown 26th October, 2021. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Madam Mamadi Gobeh Kamara has met with Delegation from African Union special envoy for women, peace and security who are on a familiarization tour in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the United Nations resolution 1325 which is the first UN resolution on women.

Welcoming the delegation, the Deputy Director General for Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Sullay-Manah Kpukumu said the Ministry was honoured to engaged with the delegation on what he referred to as a Diplomatic engagement in order to discuss and suggest ways on improving women participation in assuming leadership in our society. He said it was reflecting that the delegation had already engaged with other MDA’s. He assured them of a fruitful stay as they meet with more stakeholders during their visit.

The head of delegation, Amb. Catherine Mogaka, Said Sierra Leone being a member of the Charter of African women’s Network was among the two Countries selected for their fact finding and familiarization tour due to the Country’s commitment in formulating and implementing policies on gender equality and women’s empowerment. She commended Sierra Leone for been part of the 35 member states that have worked towards achieving the resolution 1325.

The Deputy Minister, Madam Mamadi Gobeh Kamara in her succinct statement expressed her appreciation to the delegation for the visit while welcoming them to both the Ministry and Sierra Leone respectively. She said the Government of His. Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has done so much in the empowerment of women and gender equality issues. Referring to President Bio as a “He for She” President, Minister Mamadi Gobeh mentioned the appointment of certain women into key positions.

” The appointment of a woman as Deputy Inspector General of Police, the then Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the gender and social welfare Ministries and the recruitment of 300 female into the security sector, including the appointment of women as Ambassadors, Deputy Ambassadors and Deputy Ministers, shows how committed President Bio is in the empowerment of women.” She stated.

The Deputy Minister also mentioned the formulation of the gender policy acts, the sexual offenses court, and the remarkable effort by the First Lady in the “Hands off our Girls” campaign as benchmarks to show that Sierra Leone is making progress in promoting gender equality and women empowerment.

She thanked the team for their visit while assuring them of the Government’s fullest support on issues dealing with gender and women’s empowerment.