DEPUTY MINISTER 2, MBSSE AND MINISTER, MTHE REPRESENT SIERRA LEONE AT THE LAUNCH OF THE WORLD BANK EDUCATION STRATEGY IN ACCRA

By Augustine Bamie Anthony

The Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education 2, Madam Mamusu Massaquoi and the Minister of Tertiary and Higher Education, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie are presently in Accra, Ghana, to partake of the Ministerial launch of the World Bank West and Central Africa Education Strategy.

The one day event which took place on the 27th June, 2022, featured remarks from the World Bank’s Senior Management in the region. This was followed by a discussion of a distinguished panel of African leaders, civil society organisations and youth.

Despite recent progress, education in the region is in crisis with 80% of 10-year-old children in Western and Central Africa unable to read and understand a simple text, and more than 32 million children out of school, which represents the largest share of all regions worldwide.

This gathering of Education and Finance from the region in Accra was geared towards discussing priorities and investments needed to advance reforms, improve learning and reimagine educations systems to ensure that young people from across the region are able to fulfill their full potential.

The discussion highlighted lessons learned emerging from consultations with key stakeholders, and present policy options identified in the new World Bank regional strategy “From School to jobs: a journey for the young people of Western and Central Africa”.