Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara, has called on members of the Sierra Leone Film Industry to harmonize their activities to enhance progress in the industry.

She was speaking during a meeting with the Sierra Leone Film Council in the conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday, 6th August 2020.

She underscored that there is a lot the industry can achieve if only they work as one.

The Deputy Minister asked the leadership of the Sierra Leone Film Council to furnish the ministry with details of their operations on the basis of which help will be rendered to them.

She however pointed out that the ministry is aware of the many factions that exist within the movie industry in the country, saying they are formulating a policy that will sanitize the industry and make it more progressive, although stressing that this will require the collective effort of all stakeholders in the industry.

Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara urged the Sierra Leone Film Council leadership to exercise patience, adding that the ministry will soon convene a general meeting of all stakeholders in the movie industry to map the way forward with regards harmonization of their activities.

She commended the Film Council for their determination and perseverance in ensuring that the country’s movie industry thrives,

assuring of the ministry’s support at all times.

The Chairman of the Sierra Leone Film Council, Michael Ibrahim Kargbo, thanked the Deputy Minister for sparing her time to meet with them and also for her words of encouragement.

He explained that the Sierra Leone Film Council came into being from the vision of its membership drawn from across the country, adding that they have been working closely with the Ministry of Information.

Kargbo disclosed that the ministry at some point had recognized the Council as the official group providing leadership for members of the film industry.

He welcomed the suggestion by the Deputy Minister to hold a meeting with all stakeholders in the industry as that will help resolve their differences.

He highlighted some of the steps they have taken as a Council to make the industry attractive and also outlined the challenges they are facing.

He appealed to the Deputy Minister to use her good office to help them make headway in the indistry.

He praised the Minister and the Deputy Minister for their hard work in transforming the ministry and giving it a new face.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Abass Sallieu Kamara.