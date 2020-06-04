Deputy Information and Communication Minister Launches UADF Board

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara today (4th June 2020) launched the Board of Trustees of the Universal Access Development Fund (UADF) at the Ministry of Information and Communications conference room.

Members of the Board were drawn from Natcom, Africell, Ministry of Finance, Civil Society, among others.





In her remarks before launching the Board, Deputy Information and Communications Minister Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara said it was the first time in the history of the telecommunications sector that such a stride had been made.

She stated the significance of the Universal Access Development Fund (UADF) as enshrined in the Telecommunications Act.





According to her, Section 3 of the UADF Regulations 2019 charges it with the responsibility of promoting social and economic development by providing efficient access to and use of Communication System and Services throughout Sierra Leone to underserved and unserved communities across the country.

The Deputy Information Minister noted that having the various institutions to serve as members of the Board was not a coincidence, adding that the role of the Board is in accordance with the 2019 UADF Amendment Act, to provide policy guidance and advice towards utilization of the fund and in addition serve as the governing body in controlling and supervising its programs and other activities.