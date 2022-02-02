16.3 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Deputy Finance Minister presents a cash gift of $28,000 to Leone Stars

By Sierra Network
The newly appointed Deputy Minister 2 of the Ministry of Finance Mr Bockarie Kalokoh has yesterday, through support from Sierra Fishing Company, fulfilled his promise of gifting $28,000 to Leone Stars.

Mr Kalokoh had promised the 28-man squad the said amount with a challenge that they at least get a draw in Sierra Leone’s first AFCON 2021 match against defending champions Algeria which eventually ended in a 0-0 draw.

The former MD of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank presented the money to the SLFA President Thomas Daddy Brima through the Minister of Sports Ibrahim Nyelenkeh at the Lagoonda Complex during a Thank You Dinner organized yesterday night by Mr Kalokoh in honour of Leone Stars.

The SLFA General Secretary Mr Christopher Kamara, who was also present at the dinner, has said that the FA will waste no time in sharing the $28,000 among the 28-man AFCON 2021 squad.

