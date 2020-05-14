23.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Deputy AIG Foday Daboh and 4 other AIG’s of Police sent on retirement

By Sierra Network
Head of Police Media, Superintendent Brima Kamara has confirmed that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, FUK Daboh and 4 other Assistant Inspector General of Police including former Head of CID, Ibrahim Koroma alias Sizeman have been sent on retirement on the orders of the Police Council Chaired by Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh.

Four Assistance Inspector General (AIGs) and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) sent on retirement leave.
They include:

AIG Karrow Kamara, AIG Amos Kargbo, AIG Kallia Sesay, AIG Ibrahim S Koroma and Deputy Inspector General of Police Foday U K Daboh have been sent on leave to retirement on 13 May 2020.

This comes few days after 10 other senior officers ranging from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSO) to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) were dismissed from the force for various reasons.

