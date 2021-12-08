Delta yesterday, OMICRON today. The responsibility is ours to deprive any of the COVID-19 mutants of the prominence they seek. – Solomon Jamiru

Dear Sierra Leoneans

18 new cases in 48 hours, but nothing is really new based on our history of the pandemic.

We all should be concerned, but please don’t feel panicky and even breathless. Cases have been isolated, and contact-tracing fully activated.

Remember that no COVID-19 variant is dangerous, unless with our indulgence. We humans weaponize them and make them lethal when we refuse to put on our shield of protection.

Delta yesterday, OMICRON today. The responsibility is ours to deprive any of the COVID-19 mutants of the prominence they seek.

Therefore, let us pay full attention to the public health advisory which is the same all over the world.

Get vaccinated now and fully mask up. This way, we can keep Omicron at bay or in check, and equally subdue Delta which is still the dominant variant.

Memba say, coronafet na we all fet.

CoronaFetNaWeAllFet

Yours sincerely

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson NaCOVERC