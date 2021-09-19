31.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 20, 2021
Delivering the United Nations Common Agenda: Action to Achieve Equality and Inclusion

His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of SierraLeone, is the only African leader selected for the global summit on Action to Achieve Equality and Inclusion slated for Thursday 23 September 2021 on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Bio will join other world leaders, global champions, and experts as they share inspiring commitments and ideas to combat inequality and exclusion, demonstrating that change is possible.

This global summit is co-sponsored by the Leaders Network Reinforcing Multilateralism Together and the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies. The six other world leaders selected for the global summit are:

H.E. Carlos Alvarado, President of #CostaRica (Visit Costa Rica); H.E Michael D. Higgins, President of #Ireland (Tourism Ireland); H.E Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of #Bangladesh; Rt. Hon Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of #NewZealand; H.E Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of #Spain; and H.E Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden.

