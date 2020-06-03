24 C
Sierra Leone
Dayu Mining Company Donates Le500Mill Towards COVID-19 Fight

By Sierra Network
By Foday Moriba Conteh

Dayu Mining Company has joined the growing list of donors that thought it fit to contribute the Covid-19 Fund that was set up by President Dr Julius Maada Bio, by donating the sum of 500,000 million Leones (about $50 thousand US Dollars) to help combat the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Working together with the Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Mines and the National Minerals Agency, Dayu Mining Company on Friday 29th May 2020 donated 500,000 million Leones to the Emergency Operations Centre.

Presenting the cheque to the EOC on behalf of the Company, the Freetown Office Manager and translator, Wendy Wang, applauded the Emergency Operation Centre for their tireless effort in curtailing the spread of the virus in the country, adding that at a time like this when everybody is struggling with the pandemic, the company thought it fit to make the donation with the strong belief that such could be helpful to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking to this medium from China, the Chairman of the Company, Mr Zha You said, “These are extraordinary times and we must all do our part to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to strictly adhere to the Government of Sierra Leone’s protective measures and support the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The company said that even though it had temporarily suspended operations, it will continue to closely monitor the evolution of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and its impacts, with a key focus on protecting the well-being of its employees, contractors and host communities.

On behalf of the EOC, the Spokesperson of the National Covid-19 Response Team, Solomon Jamiru Esq expressed appreciation to Dayu Mining Company Limited for the kind gesture, adding that they are not surprised to receive such gesture from the company because their good work is evidenced in the dispensation of their various corporate social interventions. He further assured that the donation is timely and will be used for its intended purposes.

Mr Jamiru admonished all to adhere to all the precautionary measures that the Government and its partners have put in place also underscoring that it is only when strict adherence is maintained that the fight will be won.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleBike Riders National President Paid A Courtesy call On The Executive Director Of SLRSA Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh
Next articleUN Commissions Specialized COVID-19 Treatment Centre at 34 Military Hospital
