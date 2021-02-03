36.4 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Daddy Saj To Release ‘Nor Krach Mi Krokro’

By Sierra Network
Daddy Saj To Release 'Nor Krach Mi Krokro'

Legal Link Issues Position Statement over Prolonged Detention of Kamarainba

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

D. SAJ ENTERTAINMENT
Press Release
For immediate song release

The all time local and international award winning artist and Music Crusader [Daddy Saj] will release his new hit song * NOR KRACH MI KROKRO * meaning (Don’t mess with me) officially on February 12th 2021

The message on this song targets issues like land grabbing, injustice, abuse of power, hiccups in the entertainment industry, political intolerance and more. The song would be available on all social media platforms, radio and TV including all local music vendors nationwide.

DADDY SAJ of “corruption e do so” fame, delights and appreciates the role of fans, promoters, DJs, Presenters and all those who in diverse ways are supporting and promoting the Entertainment sector.

Daddy SAJ also focuses on healthcare, philanthropy, activism and religiosity as he determines to stay for good this time around in order to restore originality, and take Sierra Leone music to a higher height of success.

D. SAJ Entertainment however wishes to inform all that this particular hit song is not in any way a ploy to negatively taint the image of the Government or any individual but rather it is geared towards highlighting facts as the voice for the voiceless.

Lastly, know that Corona is real; therefore, let us fight it by wearing face mask, regularly washing hands and observing social distancing. Together we can beat Corona.

God bless Mama Salone!!!

Daddy Saj To Release ‘Nor Krach Mi Krokro’

Legal Link Issues Position Statement over Prolonged Detention of Kamarainba

102 State Certified Midwives Graduate after Intensive Training

New Lands Minister & 4 Others Approved by Parliament

