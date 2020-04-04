NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 4, 2020 Curfew Order Imposed On North West Sierra Leone By Sierra Network April 4, 2020 446 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - April 4, 20200Curfew Order Imposed On North West Sierra Leone Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 4, 20200SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES BREAKING NEWS.... COVID UPDATE4th APRIL 2020SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES Read more NewsSierra Network - April 3, 20200ACC Concludes Investigation Into Corruption Allegation Against Mrs Fatmata Edna Kagrbo SCOP State House Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus preparednesssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleSIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - April 4, 20200Curfew Order Imposed On North West Sierra Leone Read more Current Affairs SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES Sierra Network - April 4, 2020 0 BREAKING NEWS.... COVID UPDATE4th APRIL 2020SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES TOTAL OF 4 CONFIRMED CASES... Read more News ACC Concludes Investigation Into Corruption Allegation Against Mrs Fatmata Edna Kagrbo SCOP State House Sierra Network - April 3, 2020 0 Read more News To Help Combat Deadly Coronavirus… NP-SL Donates Le1Billion to Covid-19 Fund Sierra Network - April 3, 2020 0 By Ranger In a bid to complement the efforts of Government in the fight... Read more News SLFA Donates Le656Mill Solidarity Boost For Clubs And Players During The COVID-19 Epidemic Sierra Network - April 3, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 4, 2020 0 BREAKING NEWS.... COVID UPDATE4th APRIL 2020SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES TOTAL OF 4 CONFIRMED CASES... Read more Highlights from the Emergency Press briefing on 1st April 2020 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 1, 2020 0 Main points• 2nd confirmed case independent from the 1st case.• 1st case – estimated that 130 contacts linked to 1st case.43 primary... Read more 72hrs LOCKDOWN Starts On Sunday 5th April 2020 As COVID-19 CONFIRMED CASES…. Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 1, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement -