Sierra Leone
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Curfew Lifted: But Public Health Directives In Force

By Sierra Network
Blog

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Attacked By Armed Robbers

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, together with her trainer, was attacked by robbers armed with knives whilst she was out...
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update24th March 20214 New Case3953 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Blog

IOM, Kiheitai hand in hand to support Young Entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone

Tokyo, 24th March 2021- The International Organization for Migration has partnered with Kiheitai to support young entrepreneurs in...
Blog

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Attacked By Armed Robbers

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, together with her trainer, was attacked by robbers armed with knives whilst she was out...
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update24th March 20214 New Case3953 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Blog

IOM, Kiheitai hand in hand to support Young Entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
Tokyo, 24th March 2021- The International Organization for Migration has partnered with Kiheitai to support young entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone.
Blog

140 Law Students Called to the Bar

Sierra Network - 0
On the 19th March, 2021 at the Freetown International Conference Centre at Aberdeen in Freetown the Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, who...
Blog

At Kingtom… VP Juldeh Jalloh Hands Over 10 Water Kiosks To Guma

Sierra Network - 0
The Vice President, Mohammed Juldeh Jalloh, on the 22 March 2021 commended the formal handover of 10 water kiosks, funded by the...
