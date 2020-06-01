27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, June 1, 2020
Blog
Updated:

COVID-19 Front-Line Workers In Sierra Leone Will Down Tools Today Due To Pay Backlog

By Sierra Network
719
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Breaking News: Covid19 frontline workers in Sierra Leone say they will down tools today until their backlog of hazard pay spanning eight weeks is paid.

They’ve reached out to me to say that only lab technicians have received their allowances for four weeks only, after they went on strike. They say the affected workers include clinicians, lab technicians, surveillance officers, ambulance drivers and cleaners.

There’s been no reaction yet from the EOC to the latest threat but two weeks ago they said the finance ministry was verifying the list of responders to avoid people beating the system.

