Court Grants Access, Medical Treatment To Accused LAJ

Judiciary Communications, Pademba Road Court No. 1, Freetown 20th June, 2022: Principal Magistrate, His Worship Magistrate Sahr E. Kekura has today granted access and ordered for

medical treatment to popular musician, Alhaji Amadu Bah alias LAJ, as requested by his Lawyers.

Accused LAJ is before the Court to answer to four Counts including three Counts of Robbery with violence contrary to Section 23 (1)b of the Larceny Act, 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2, Act No. 16 of 1971 and Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to Section 47 of the Offences Against The Person Act, 1861.

According to the particulars of offence, LAJ on Sunday, 12th June, 2022 at Leonco Fuel Station, Main motor road, Congo Cross in the Freetown Judicial District in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone, with intent to steal, robbed Francess Wilson of the sum of Two Million and Ninety Thousand Leones in Sierra Leone currency and immediately after such robbery did use personal violence on Francess Wilson.

Accused LAJ was represented by a battery of Lawyers led by M.P. Mami who made an application for bail pursuant to Section 79 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1965.

The case was prosecuted by State Counsel, Y.I. Sesay who vehemently opposed to bail on grounds that offences of Which the Accused LAJ is charged to Court are very serious offences and that he will not only interfere with the Witnesses for the State, but that he will jump bail.

Magistrate Kekura refused bail and adjourned the matter to 22nd June, 2022.

