Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom may've infected him. This backs view of Suj Sillah (husband of Dr Nellie Bell) that there is undetected community transmission in #SierraLeone — Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (@SylOlaBlyden) April 19, 2020