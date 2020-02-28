Home / News / Coronavirus Now In Nigeria, Sierra Leone’s problematic health system will struggle to cope with the virus…

Sierra Network 2 days ago News Leave a comment 917 Views

Coronavirus is now in west Africa.

It came to Nigeria via Italy. Sierra Leone’s problematic health system will struggle to cope with the virus. With those who helped us deal with Ebola five years ago struggling with the new virus in their own backyard, assistance will be hard to come. So prevention is our best bet for now. Impose a moratorium on the administration of herbal treatment by mobilizing communities especially in rural areas.

Practice robust personal hygiene. Commercial sex workers should stop going onboard foreign vessels to practice their trade. Save your life and your friend’s. If we struggle to deal with typhoid, we will cave in under coronavirus. God doesn’t come down to help us – that’s why he gave us a head to think.

IT IS NO LONGER A MATTER OF IF, BUT A MATTER OF WHEN WILL CORONA VIRUS ENTER SIERRA LEONE. EVERYONE SHOULD PREPARE. PERIOD!

