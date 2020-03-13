Corona Virus: Prayers, Policy Actions and Precautions (PPP) – Marcella (Samba) Macauley

After engaging some top officials, it’s now time for Political Evangelism. Our topic for today is

Corona Virus: Prayers, Policy Actions and Precautions (PPP)

For those who seek to know more about my sugar God, it is only at a time like this that you will understand the role of a supreme being in modern day political and social theory. As you read along join me extol my sugar God who alone is our ever present help in time of trouble Psalm 46:1.

Contemporary theories of globalization are currently tested with Corona rapidly crossing continents and borders. Aid Dependency tested as the high and mighty nations, who we usually rush to rescue our situation are more than challenged. The impact on global economic development is glaring.

The down turn is imminent. This is an unwelcomed and unfortunate development in the world. No touching of faces, eyes and nose; medical facilities overburdened; people have resorted to voluntary self-isolation; as for residents in China, Italy, Korea, US, UK and other badly hit countries, may God be your strength and shield. A virus that knows no rich or poor. Our neighbors are now reporting index cases- Nigeria and Ghana continue to hold the fort. This is a case of every country on its own. Tell me in times like this where political, medical, social and psychological expertise have given way, only the Super-natural takes authority. We therefore look forward to the Almighty God to intervene.



Next let us deepen the sensitization and awareness raising. It’s just commonsense to do so. With the current state of our medical facilities and outlets, it is better to take precautions. The worst prevention is better than the best cure. Make sure you wash your hands vigorously with soap. This brings me to the Ministry of Water Resources, modern day realities can only be tackled when the basics are there. Now that we are faced with an emergency, please do well to reach out to communities, schools and other public facilities with water. I don’t know how you will do that since we are racing against time but may God direct you. Ministry of Health and Sanitation, a Health Advisory is needed ASAP, I hope it will mention the Do’s and Don’ts of herbalists. To the general populace, this is about concerted effort, collective responsibility and common sense. Do take the necessary precautions.

May God grant wisdom to our dear leaders at home and abroad to make the right decisions. Specifically to the World Health Organization and all frontline workers, grace to lead on. May God direct the medics working towards a scientific breakthrough for quicker and potent results.

Father into your hands I commit Sierra Leone and the rest of the world. Stay safe with the help of God.

