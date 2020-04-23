Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy. We have a choice, either to succumb to the threat of the disease intending to imperil us, or to comply with the advice of our experts……frequent washing of hands with soap, use of face masks, maintaining social distancing, self-isolating in the event of any of the pronounced symptoms of the disease, etc.

Following the guidelines is the only safeguard, as the pathogen has no vaccine. If you don’t protect your mouth, nose or eyes, the virus may make its way into your respiratory tracts and cause respiratory problems (now some studies are suggesting gastro-intestinal complications as well). With washing of hands or using sanitizer, you can ward off the virus; but I am not aware of any situation where you can wash the virus off your respiratory system. Hundreds of thousands all over the world have succumbed to the cold hand of death arising from Covid-19 infections (white, black, you name them). We remember them each day. We saw how the trend to ravage nations began in Wuhan, China, first as an epidemic, later a pandemic.

With the loss of over 3,000 people to Ebola (including 221 healthcare workers), let us put a stop to Covid-19.

Our population is a little over 7M, with 75% below 35, and 46% of it below 15. Our 2.6M kids in the free quality education system have been forced out of school because of Covid-19. Businesses are being affected, homes are beginning to experience excruciating social and economic discomfort, prices affected and economic recovery efforts threatened. There are many strands of the toll that Covid-19 is taking on us. If this state of affairs should continue, the consequences will be cataclysmic.

With about 61 active positive cases identified, and the case of a 76-year old admitted at Connaught Hospital, who passed on before his test turned out to be positive, we should all be deeply concerned. We applaud and appreciate the sacrifices of our Doctors, Pharmacists, Epidemiologists, Nurses and Community Health Officers performing frontline roles (whose sacrifices and exposure to risks have warranted Government’s rolling out of a special Covid-19 incentive scheme). Our brothers and sisters who have tested positive, are in our thoughts and prayers. Being isolated from their families and loved ones is quite a difficult moment for them. By the grace of God, they shall all recover fully, join their loved ones and continue contributing positively to Mama Salone’s Development.

Following one of the presidential guards testing positive, H.E Julius Maada Bio decided to self-quarantine for 14 days. This moral fortitude at the top is quite commendable, and citizens can learn from this encouraging example. President Bio’s self-isolation follows the examples of President Mokgweeti Masisi of Botswana (who self-isolated after a trip to Namibia), Chancellor Merkel of Germany (who self-isolated after her medico tested positive), Justin Trudeau of Canada (after his wife tested positive), Boris Johnson of U.K. after experiencing flu-like symptoms, etc.

The nation continues to keep H.E Bio in our prayers, and I am pleased to note that our Commander-in-Chief is doing extremely fine (sound in mind and body), and fully in control as he leads the fight with the support of our beloved people, International friends and partners. Sierra Leone owes our international partners a debt of gratitude.

As a nation, we shall pull through as we continue to trust in God and don’t dispense with common sense guidelines. In the fight, everyone matters…..the three arms of Government, political parties, civil society, INGOs and NGOs, religious leaders, traditional leaders, local councils and authorities, lawyers, doctors and other healthcare workers, entertainment industry, teachers and students, traders, persons from all works of life. All of us must be on record as the people who stood against one of the world’s most terrible enemies.

H.E Bio has always commended Sierra Leoneans for our deep level of cooperation. That is who we are, a compliant nation, ever willing to stand in solidarity to defeat a common enemy. As we defeated Ebola (and today Sierra Leone’s example in fighting Ebola is applied abroad), so we shall subdue corona.

HIGH WE EXALT THEE

REALM OF THE FREE

GREAT IS THE LOVE WE HAVE FOR THEE

It doesn’t matter where we are, or what our leanings might be. One thing is certain; that each time the anthem plays or there is a matter at stake and of common concern, our differences melt into temporary oblivion. Let us show the world one more time that we are a rainbow nation 🌈.

Sierra Leone -a nation united against Covid-19.

Together with my colleagues, we will endeavour to provide timely and much-needed information on the national response and matters connected therewith. With Brigadier Kellie Conteh and his team of fine experts in the different pillars, and with the support of all Sierra Leoneans and partners, WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!!!!

God richly bless us all.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

National Covid-19 Response