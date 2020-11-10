Conducting Staff Capacity Building… Judiciary Suspends Court Sittings for Six Days

By Ranger

The Judiciary of Sierra Leone will today 9th November, 2020 commence a training programme targeting Court Registrars, Support and Administrative staff in order to enhance their functional effectiveness and efficiency in the discharge of their duties. The training exercise will end on Saturday, 14th November, 2020.

This maiden training is fully funded by the Judiciary with funds from the Government of Sierra Leone under the leadership of the Hon. Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards as part of his desire to bring sustainable reforms, improving court governance and administration for quality institutional management.

“We have a responsibility not only in the administration of justice but to provide a demand-driven training for our staff so as to build capacity for an effectively functioning Judiciary” said Hon. Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards.

The training will cover roles of the Court Registrars, Bailiffs, Court Secretaries in both Civil and Criminal proceedings; treatment of vulnerable and special witnesses, Bail and Bond Regulations, Bail/Bond requirements, management of records, facilities and assets, ethics with particular reference to the code of conduct for support staff and many more.

Because of the training exercise the Management of the Judiciary has disclosed that there will be no court sittings within this period.

