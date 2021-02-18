30.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Ministry of Energy
PRESS RELEASE
18/ 02/2021

Concerns over the Rampant Theft and Vandalization of Electricity Materials and Installations

The Ministry of Energy notes with grave concern and dismay reports of incidences of theft and vandalization of electricity materials and installations in different parts of the country.

The Ministry wishes to inform the Public that theft and vandalization of electricity materials and installations amounts to a criminal offence under the laws of Sierra Leone. Those who perpetrate these acts of wickedness and unpatriotism are therefore sternly advised to desist .

The Public is informed that anyone caught in this despicable act will be made to face the full force of the law. The Ministry and the Sierra Leone Police will continue to collaborate in the protection of key installations and in nabbing those brazen criminals who are bent on sabotaging the delivery of such an essential service .

The Public is urged to report cases of theft or vandalization of electricity materials and installations to the Ministry and to any nearest Police Station.

The End!!!!!!!

