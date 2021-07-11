CLERK PRESENTS FIRST DIRECTOR GENERAL OF PARLIAMENT

Following an appointment by the Parliamentary Service Commission after a formal recruitment process, the Clerk of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Paran Umar Tarawally on Friday 9th July 2021, presented the first Director General of Parliament, Mrs Finda Findosia Fraser recruited through a competitive process by the Parliamentary Service to the general staff body.



One of the strategic vision of Parliament is to go corporate by combining public and private sectors phenomena or ideals to improve on effective and efficient service delivery in the Parliamentary Service in order to assist Members of Parliament to discharge their duties in light of legislation, representation and oversight. This is embedded in the new Strategic Plan of Parliament from 2021-2025. The Parliament of Sierra Leone has joined ranks with the UK Parliament, House of Commons which has also recruited a Director General in respect of same.



The Parliament of Sierra Leone has therefore joined the new global vogue aimed at improving on the democratic workings of Parliaments around the world.



The Director General advises and makes recommendations to the the Parliamentary Service Commission, through the Clerk of Parliament to improve on service delivery in Parliament. She works closely with the Clerk of Parliament to ensure that Parliament delivers on its business plan and development including championing the day-to-day activities and administration of the Parliament of Sierra Leone.



Mrs Finda F. Fraser had served successfully as Head of PACO ( Parliamentary Assistance and Coordination Office) and Director of DePAC (Department of Parliamentary Assistance Coordination) since 2011 to date. She had also served in the development world at a senior cadre of a non-governmental organization. She has accomplished several feats including effective donor partners coordination with UNDP, EU, and WFD that resulted in both infrastructural development and capacity building of Staff and Members of Parliament. With this background, she is competent and set to succeed in her new appointment.



The general staff body is pleased with her appointment and hoped that her corporate poised would engender effective coordination and supervision of all Directors, Deputy Directors and Heads of Units to further professionalize and make the Service more performance-driven to achieve the desired outcomes of Parliament for going corporate. She has reporting obligations to the Clerk of Parliament. Her skills on teamwork, effective coordination and rewards for hard work, she is bound to succeed in her new role.



Other Staff were promoted to the positions of Directors, and Deputy Directors to assist the Director General to succeed in her appointment.



