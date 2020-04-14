30.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
type here...
BlogNews
Updated:

Civil Service Undergoes Shake Up

By Sierra Network
848
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Case, Total 11 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

COVID 19 UPDATEUpdate received from EOC @8:30am14 April 2020One new case reported11 confirmed cases to date
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Civil Service Undergoes Shake Up

In a latest development, President Julius Maada Bio has approved the postings and transfers of some Permanent...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Health Ministry And Communications Ministry Conflicting COVID-19 Confirmed Cases On 13th April 2020

Sierra Leone recorded One new case on Monday 13th April 2020 as per The Ministry Of Health...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

In a latest development, President Julius Maada Bio has approved the postings and transfers of some Permanent Secretaries while others have also been asked to proceed on vacation leave.

In a circular dated 9th April, 2020 and signed by John Sumailah, the Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, he informed the Permanent Secretaries of the Presidential approval with immediate effect.

In the Ministry of Finance, Solomon S. Thomas is now the Acting Deputy Financial Secretary and Brima M. Sowa has been transferred to the Ministry of Transport and Aviation as Permanent Secretary.

J.T Kanu is the new Permanent Secretary at the Mines and Mineral Resources Ministry, T.B Lansana has been transferred to the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry and Mani Koroma has been asked to proceed on vacation leave.

Augustine Sheku of the Ministry of Information and Communications has been replaced by Morie Momoh and Sheku is to take over as Permanent Secretary at the Trade and Industry Ministry.

Reginald Thomas is the new Permanent Secretary at the Water Resources Ministry and Tamba Gbetuwa has been transferred to the Ministry of Energy.

Brima S.T. Kebbie who was the Permanent Secretary at the Transport and Aviation Ministry is now the Executive Secretary to the Local Government Commission and Mariatu Browne has been transferred.

The circular reportedly mandated those affected by the postings to ensure that handing over and taking over are completed without any further delay.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleHealth Ministry And Communications Ministry Conflicting COVID-19 Confirmed Cases On 13th April 2020
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Case, Total 11 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Case, Total 11 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

COVID 19 UPDATEUpdate received from EOC @8:30am14 April 2020One new case reported11 confirmed cases to date
Read more
Blog

Civil Service Undergoes Shake Up

Sierra Network - 0
In a latest development, President Julius Maada Bio has approved the postings and transfers of some Permanent Secretaries while others have also...
Read more
Current Affairs

Health Ministry And Communications Ministry Conflicting COVID-19 Confirmed Cases On 13th April 2020

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone recorded One new case on Monday 13th April 2020 as per The Ministry Of Health And Sanitation COVID-19 updates, while...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update 13th April 2020, No New Case Reported, No Of Quarantined Increased To 661

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update13 April 2020No new case reportedTotal to date 10No of quarantee increased to 661
Read more
Blog

Buya Hotel In Port Loko Quarantine Center Served Rotten Eggs To Residents

Sierra Network - 0
My heart is still with Buya hotel in Port Loko quarantine center residents. Please...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Buya Hotel In Port Loko Quarantine Center Served Rotten Eggs To Residents

Blog Sierra Network - 0
My heart is still with Buya hotel in Port Loko quarantine center residents. Please...
Read more

African Union Member State Reporting COVID-19 Cases

News Sierra Network - 0
Update of AU member states on COVID-19
Read more

SHORT STATEMENT: This Public Notice is not only fake and mischievous but….

News Sierra Network - 0
SHORT STATEMENT Date: 12 April 2020 My attention has been drawn to a purported Public Notice...
Read more

What You need To Know About The Two New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.