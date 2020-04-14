Civil Service Undergoes Shake Up

In a latest development, President Julius Maada Bio has approved the postings and transfers of some Permanent Secretaries while others have also been asked to proceed on vacation leave.

In a circular dated 9th April, 2020 and signed by John Sumailah, the Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, he informed the Permanent Secretaries of the Presidential approval with immediate effect.

In the Ministry of Finance, Solomon S. Thomas is now the Acting Deputy Financial Secretary and Brima M. Sowa has been transferred to the Ministry of Transport and Aviation as Permanent Secretary.

J.T Kanu is the new Permanent Secretary at the Mines and Mineral Resources Ministry, T.B Lansana has been transferred to the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry and Mani Koroma has been asked to proceed on vacation leave.

Augustine Sheku of the Ministry of Information and Communications has been replaced by Morie Momoh and Sheku is to take over as Permanent Secretary at the Trade and Industry Ministry.

Reginald Thomas is the new Permanent Secretary at the Water Resources Ministry and Tamba Gbetuwa has been transferred to the Ministry of Energy.

Brima S.T. Kebbie who was the Permanent Secretary at the Transport and Aviation Ministry is now the Executive Secretary to the Local Government Commission and Mariatu Browne has been transferred.

The circular reportedly mandated those affected by the postings to ensure that handing over and taking over are completed without any further delay.

