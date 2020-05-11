29.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Updated:

CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to Government Of Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to GoSL Statehouse, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 11th May, 2020. The Honourable Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis has received 4 Video conferencing kits from CISCO as donation to the Government of Sierra Leone.

The CEO of YOZ Services, Mr. Charles Kamara said the donation was in line with the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Honourable Chief Minister thanked the CISCO membership for joining the government in fighting the Corona virus Pandemic. He said the Video Conferencing Kits will help to promote the President’s vision for e-governance. He added that, the Government was pleased when the head of the Directorate of Science Technology and Innovation authenticated the credibility of the kits and that it will ease communication among Government officials.

The Chief Minister thanked the Leader of Government Business in the House of Parliament, Hon. Matthew Nyuma for facilitating the donation to reach Government.

The Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education cum Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Moinina Sengeh said CISCO’s donation was in line with DSTI’s dream of making Sierra Leone a digitalized nation under the leadership of His Excellency, Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. He said the video conferencing kits will make the work of Government officials much effective and efficient.

