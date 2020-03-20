CID Questioned Paolo Conteh For Bringing Pistol To State House

Breaking…..

Police sources have confirmed that the Criminal Investigations Department is investigating former Defense Minister, Alfred Palo Conteh, for carrying a pistol to State House where he was to meet with His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on Coronavirus preparedness efforts.

Police and Minstry of Defense officials were called in and statement obtained from Palo before he was allowed to go without attending the meeting.

#RtdMajorPaloConteh said that indeed he moved with his bag which contained his money and registered and licensed pistol at #StateHouse which he declared.

That he normally leaves this particular bag in his car but because the boys who wash cars at #StateHouse wanted to wash his car he decided to move with the bag.

He explained that when he reached at the counter he declared that his bag has a weapon and even though the state House guys said that he should go with the bag to the meeting, he insisted leaving the bag with the security at the counter.

That he was having discussion with CM, and five others when the Head of Security at #StateHouse came with two CID Officers and asked about the brown bag and he explained that he declared it.

He said he was never taken to CID but a statement was obtained from him at State House.

He said that as a former Minister of Defense he doesn’t have security so he normally moves with his registered and licensed pistol.

That he thought the matter had died down but was surprised to see it on social media.