Sunday, January 24, 2021
Updated:

CHRDI’s Message To Government And The Academic Staff Association (ASA)

By Sierra Network
After several years of unresolved disputes between the University administration, Academic Staff Association (ASA) and central government, lectures have been brought to a standstill for several months now. With the perennially unsuitable learning conditions, University students in Sierra Leone are at risk of dropping out of university and missing out on their Education.

Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI), believes that Education is a vehicle for empowerment. Education can give marginalised adults and children the means to escape from poverty and participate meaningfully in their societies. Education is vital to empowering women, to safeguarding children from exploitation and hazardous labour, to the promotion of human rights and democracy and to the protection of the environment.

We are urging the government of Sierra Leone and the Academic Staff Association (ASA) to quickly respond to the concerns of the students.

We have a generation to nuture and prepare for the future.

©️CHRDI

