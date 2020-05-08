22.9 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, May 9, 2020
CHRDI's Abdul Fatoma Calls for Public Accountability & Respect for Human Rights

By Sierra Network
CHRDI’s Abdul Fatoma Calls for Public Accountability & Respect for Human Rights

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International-CHRDI, which is a policy advocacy and human rights organisation based in Sierra Leone, has as among its aims to promote public accountability, respect for human rights and the enhancement of safety, security and justice. In those respects the organization has been carefully following the discussions between the country’s security sector, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF and Political party member(s).

According to the Executive Director of CHARDI, Abdul Fatoma, the country is in the midst of a global health emergency, which may not seem like the best time to address human rights but stated that the issues across the board surfacing as a result of the crisis are all relevant.

He said they consider it even more important that the principles of justice and respect for human rights, law and order are maintained.

“CHRDI calls upon all peace loving Sierra Leoneans irrespective of political views, to condemn and reject all forms of violence during this period of distress as well as any individual and organisation that may try to directly or indirectly justify violence or protect the assailants,” he furthered.

The charismatic and fearless human rights activist maintained how there should be no space for threats of violence or actual violence against citizens and members of any political parties.

He added how they believe this is a time when we should all be working together to face a common threat to our country and its welfare.

“We urge all political parties to strongly remind their supporters that violence will not be tolerated and to take all precautions to ensure the safety of all citizens. We also implore all sides to utilise peaceful channels of engagement and civil discourse to solve problems, rather than resort to violence and uncivilised behaviour,” he appealed.

Fatoma said in the same vein, they also want to register their disapproval over recent events involving the prisons in Freetown going further to say as proponents of criminal justice reform, they are calling for increased efforts to protect the prison populations, including boosting sanitization, supplies and proper protective gear for prison staff.

“We are also calling for an increase in early release of non-violent offenders and those who are still awaiting trial. Prisons have been identified as potential hotbeds for outbreaks of the disease, because inmates live in close, confined quarters,” he enjoined.

The CHARDI guru stated that it is unclear what motivations prompted the recent prison riot, which took away over 10 lives and injured several others, but it is clearly a matter of grave concern.

He averred that in view of the above, they want to strongly urge the Government of Sierra Leone to immediately investigate and make public the circumstances around that tragedy and recommended that anyone involved in the alleged criminal acts, including human rights violations, must be promptly prosecuted.

Fatoma ended by stating that CHRDI is calling on the Government of Sierra Leone to fully and effectively respect the country’s Constitution and honour its mandatory international obligations to protect the human rights of every Sierra Leonean during this COVID19 response period.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleC4C Calls For National Cohesion And Respect For Due Process
Next articleAIG Brima Jah says the picture frame of Former President Koroma is of no importance
