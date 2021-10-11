21.6 C
Sierra Leone
CHRDI Signs MoU with Sanusi Research and Consulting

Campaign for Human Rights and Development International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an information Analysis and management firm, Sanusi Research and Consulting.

The event which took place in Freetown today, 8th October 2021, marks the beginning of a relationship that will see CHRDI enhancing its data analysis capabilities and aspirations.

In today’s data-driven society,
Social Policy Advocacy groups like CHRDI are rallying towards a new era of advocacy, one that is backed by data and fueled by real-life experiences.

Data plays an important role in supporting community people’s voices and helping them spread messages about the issues that are most important to them. This includes advocating for policies and services that are accessible and culturally relevant.

‘We are at the forefront and centre of this fight to improve our health and well-being so we can help citizens achieve what is best for their lives’ CHRDI Chief Executive, Abdul Fatoma opined, after the official signing ceremony.

