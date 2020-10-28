20.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 29, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

CHRDI CONDEMNS BENCH WARRANT FOR LAWYER

By Sierra Network
377
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

CHRDI CONDEMNS BENCH WARRANT FOR LAWYER

CHRDI CONDEMNS BENCH WARRANT FOR LAWYER CHRDI is deeply concerned by the court order...
Read more
SportsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leonean Quartet To Officiate Class A Match

Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Supreme Court Of Sierra Leone Order The Arrest Of Augustine Sorie Sengbe Marrah Esq

On a day when we all think there is a new dawn...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

CHRDI CONDEMNS BENCH WARRANT FOR LAWYER

CHRDI is deeply concerned by the court order bench warrant of Arrest for Augustine Marrah Esq, issued on Wednesday 28, October, 2020.

We view the arrest warrant as another demonstration of the continued assault on the freedom of expression in Sierra Leone.

It is a critical time for all citizens, and especially lawyers, to remain vigilant and to protect the independence of the judiciary. 

While our courts must be accountable, CHRDI believes they should be accountable to the Constitution and the rule of law, rather than to politicians and special interest groups.

The privilege of practicing law carries with it the sacred obligation to protect the rule of law, one of the elements of which is an independent judiciary.

It is time for all with responsibility for matters relating to the judiciary or otherwise to the administration of justice to comply with their duties under the Constitution of Sierra Leone and other laws.

CHRDI also notes with great concern that this will again look like government is stepping up its hostility towards dissenters, a trend, we think, is clearly emerging.

CHRDI stands for freedom of expression, which the Constitution of Sierra Leone also guarantees, and condemns any action by the judiciary that seeks to silence freedom of expression through the use of draconian options.

We view the court order warrant of arrest as draconian and unwelcome in a constitutional republic like Sierra Leone and we are concerned that the use of such lazy tactics by the Judiciary to operate the courts, raises the question whether citizens are free to enjoy the rights as enshrined in the national constitution.

Note: Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) is a Rights based social-policy advocacy Organisation. We Draw attention to the responsibility of duty-bearers to uphold human rights, and seek to support rights-holders to claim their rights. CHRDI is in Special Consultative Status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and accredited to many UN Agencies.

28-10-2020

©️ CHRDI-HUMAN RIGHTS & POLICY BRIEF

Previous articleSierra Leonean Quartet To Officiate Class A Match
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

CHRDI CONDEMNS BENCH WARRANT FOR LAWYER

CHRDI CONDEMNS BENCH WARRANT FOR LAWYER CHRDI is deeply concerned by the court order...
Read more
Sports

Sierra Leonean Quartet To Officiate Class A Match

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Supreme Court Of Sierra Leone Order The Arrest Of Augustine Sorie Sengbe Marrah Esq

Sierra Network - 0
On a day when we all think there is a new dawn and we are celebrating the...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th October 20204 New Cases2354 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sports

UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER

Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASE UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER The Sierra Leone...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Supreme Court Of Sierra Leone Order The Arrest Of Augustine Sorie Sengbe Marrah Esq

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On a day when we all think there is a new dawn and we are celebrating the...
Read more

500 Forest Guards Resonates President Bio’s Promise to Create Jobs for Youths… -VP Juldeh Jalloh States

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone has reiterated President Bio’s determination to give support to ecosystem...
Read more

First Lady Fatima Bio Justifies Interacting with Housemates on Saturday

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The 31st October 2020 will mark a turning point in the ongoing Reality TV Show, organized by...
Read more

Former White House Assistant Director For Public Health Launches The Mansaray Foundation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Former White House Assistant Director For Public Health Launches The Mansaray Foundation FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 10/28/2020
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leonean Quartet To Officiate Class A Match

Sierra Network - 0