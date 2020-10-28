CHRDI CONDEMNS BENCH WARRANT FOR LAWYER

CHRDI is deeply concerned by the court order bench warrant of Arrest for Augustine Marrah Esq, issued on Wednesday 28, October, 2020.

We view the arrest warrant as another demonstration of the continued assault on the freedom of expression in Sierra Leone.

It is a critical time for all citizens, and especially lawyers, to remain vigilant and to protect the independence of the judiciary.

While our courts must be accountable, CHRDI believes they should be accountable to the Constitution and the rule of law, rather than to politicians and special interest groups.

The privilege of practicing law carries with it the sacred obligation to protect the rule of law, one of the elements of which is an independent judiciary.

It is time for all with responsibility for matters relating to the judiciary or otherwise to the administration of justice to comply with their duties under the Constitution of Sierra Leone and other laws.

CHRDI also notes with great concern that this will again look like government is stepping up its hostility towards dissenters, a trend, we think, is clearly emerging.

CHRDI stands for freedom of expression, which the Constitution of Sierra Leone also guarantees, and condemns any action by the judiciary that seeks to silence freedom of expression through the use of draconian options.

We view the court order warrant of arrest as draconian and unwelcome in a constitutional republic like Sierra Leone and we are concerned that the use of such lazy tactics by the Judiciary to operate the courts, raises the question whether citizens are free to enjoy the rights as enshrined in the national constitution.

Note: Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) is a Rights based social-policy advocacy Organisation. We Draw attention to the responsibility of duty-bearers to uphold human rights, and seek to support rights-holders to claim their rights. CHRDI is in Special Consultative Status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and accredited to many UN Agencies.

©️ CHRDI-HUMAN RIGHTS & POLICY BRIEF