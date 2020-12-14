CHRDI COMMENDS ELECTORAL PROCESS IN 110

Chief Executive of the Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI), Mr. Abdul Fatoma, has said that the peaceful character of the 12th December, 2020 re-run election in Constituency 110, even though some party supporters created some tension, cannot be overemphasised, describing it as a success worth emulating.

Mr. Fatoma said that as a member of the Elections Conflict Prevention and Mediation Working Group (ECPMWG), his organisation wants to appreciate the two candidates for cooperating with the ECPMWG, which is constituted by the Inter Religious Council, Eminent Women Peace Mediators Sierra Leone (EWPMSL) and The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI).

Mr. Fatoma went on to say that three weeks ago, their first task was to meet with political party leaders and candidates for both the parliamentary elections and Headman elections in the Western Area of Sierra Leone, adding that two teams, one led by CHRDI, successfully engaged the candidates and their political party leadership, and met with all the candidates for the Headman elections

“Elections are an important mechanism in democratic and peace processes. Their purpose is to provide citizens with an opportunity to freely choose their political party leaders and allocate power peacefully. However, tensions in society, human error and high stakes competition can also result in violent, fraudulent Elections. Impunity for political and electoral officials is seen as an important factor that contributed to the violent outcomes of the 2018-2019 elections but this did not happen this time because of our timely intervention” he emphasised.

Fatoma said Elections in and of themselves do not constitute democracy and emphasised that it would be unfortunate to confuse the end with the means and to forget that democracy implies far more than the mere act of periodically casting a vote, but covers the entire process of participation by citizens in the political life of their country

“They are not an end but a step, albeit an important and often essential one on the path towards the democratization of societies and the realisation of the right to take part in the governance of one’s country as enunciated in major international human rights instruments” he continued.

Abdul Fatoma concluded that the ECPMWG, an initiative of the new National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman, Mr. Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, seeks to contribute to the reduction and mitigation of community level conflict and insecurity during elections and identify strategic approaches that can help prevent violence which usually follow elections especially in post-war democracies, adding that It does this by investing in initiatives that address key drivers of conflict and insecurity.

13-12-2020 ©️CHRDI