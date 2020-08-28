24.4 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, August 28, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

CHRDI And WANEP On Peace Mission In Makeni

By Sierra Network
145
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Health Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra Leone’s Health Sector

By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to strengthen the bilateral relationship that has existed...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

P.P.R.C To Look Into The Activities Of Malcontents Resident In The Diaspora….

Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Budget Advocacy Network Launches Scorecard on Mandatory Information Disclosure

By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to remind Government of its obligation as per...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) and the West African Network for Peace (WANEP), in partnership with the United Development Programe UNDP and the Government of Sierra Leone, have engaged key stakeholders on promoting Peace and Social Cohesion in Makeni, Northern Sierra Leone. The town hall meeting, which was held at Makeni City Council Hall on 26th August 2020, was attended by representatives from the Makeni City Council, Sierra Leone Police, Traders Union, Youth Leaders, Civil Society groups, APPA, PPRC, RSLAF, ONS, Paramount Chief, APC, NGC, SLPP, and others.

The community engagement seeks to contribute to the reduction and mitigation of community level conflict and insecurity by investing in initiatives that address key drivers of conflict and insecurity.

Speaking about the event, Chief Executive of CHRDI, Abdul Fatoma, said his organisation has a new vision for the empowerment and engagement of youths in Sierra Leone, focusing on education as an important priority which will allow young people to develop the country.

“There are a number of youths within the security sector (army, police) who could contribute to nation building, and engage in developmental programmes like infrastructure, agriculture, teaching and vocational training” he said.

The two organisations are using an all-inclusive community security and social cohesion approach, which will empower communities to identify the drivers of conflicts in their communities in a participatory manner, using an integrated and gender sensitive approach.

It is expected that this will help support the communities to effectively prevent, manage and resolve conflict in a non-violent manner. At the same time, the project will also strengthen community relationships by identifying and strengthening cultural, social and economic connectors that make communities reliant on each other in times of peace and conflict, across sex and age divide.

©️CHRDI 2020

Previous articleThe MBSSE Established An All-Female Delivery Team (DT) To Support The Implementation Of The Free Quality School Education
Next articleBudget Advocacy Network Launches Scorecard on Mandatory Information Disclosure
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Health Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra Leone’s Health Sector

By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to strengthen the bilateral relationship that has existed...
Read more
Blog

P.P.R.C To Look Into The Activities Of Malcontents Resident In The Diaspora….

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Budget Advocacy Network Launches Scorecard on Mandatory Information Disclosure

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to remind Government of its obligation as per the 2016 Public Financial Management...
Read more
Blog

CHRDI And WANEP On Peace Mission In Makeni

Sierra Network - 0
The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) and the West African Network for Peace (WANEP), in partnership with the United...
Read more
Blog

The MBSSE Established An All-Female Delivery Team (DT) To Support The Implementation Of The Free Quality School Education

Sierra Network - 0
The MBSSE has established an all-Female Delivery Team (DT) to support the implementation of the Free Quality School Education (FQSE). Herewith info...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Health Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra Leone’s Health Sector

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to strengthen the bilateral relationship that has existed between Sierra Leone and Egypt...
Read more

P.P.R.C To Look Into The Activities Of Malcontents Resident In The Diaspora….

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Budget Advocacy Network Launches Scorecard on Mandatory Information Disclosure

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to remind Government of its obligation as per the 2016 Public Financial Management...
Read more

The MBSSE Established An All-Female Delivery Team (DT) To Support The Implementation Of The Free Quality School Education

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The MBSSE has established an all-Female Delivery Team (DT) to support the implementation of the Free Quality School Education (FQSE). Herewith info...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Health Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra...

Sierra Network - 0