On December 17, 2020, a batch of Chinese government aided agricultural machinery and tools were handed over by H.E. Ambassador Hu Zhangliang to the Presidency of the Republic of Sierra Leone in support of the agricultural development projects which H.E. President Julius Maada Bio attaches great importance to. Dr. Abu Bakarr Karim, Hon. acting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry received the items on behalf the Presidency and thanked China for the continuous support.