Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone Holds Symposium on China’s Development and Foreign Policy

On August 20, 2020, the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone held a symposium on China’s Development and Foreign Policy at Bintumani Hotel. H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang, Hon. Minister of Information and Communications Mr. Mohamed Swaray, Hon. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr. Segepoh Thomas, Deputy Ministers and dignitaries from various MDAs, friends from Sierra Leone-China friendship organizations and the fourth estate graced the event.

In the keynote address, H.E. Ambassador Hu Zhangliang expounded on what kind of country China is, what kind of party the Communist Party of China is and what kind of foreign policy China pursues. He emphasized that the fundamental goal of China’s development is to bring about a better life for the Chinese people and contribute more to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity. Ambassador Hu pointed out that China is always willing to develop friendly relations with all countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation.

Hon. Minister Swaray and other dignitaries shared their views and observations on Sierra Leone-China and Africa-China relationships. They spoke highly of the development achievements China has made over the years, saying that China has been a progressive force for upholding world peace and promoting common development. They expressed readiness to work together with the Chinese side to promote Sierra Leone-China friendly cooperation to a new high.