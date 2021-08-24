Chinese Embassy Donates 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccines & Testing Kits to Sierra Leone

By Foday Moriba Conteh



As part of their continuous support towards combating COVID-19 in the country, the People’s Republic of China through the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone has on Wednesday 18th August, 2021 handed over 200,000 vials of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Sino-pharm, 201,600 pieces of syringes, 40,000 Novel Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Diagnostic Kits and 50,000 Novel Coronavirus Antigen Detection Kits to the Government of Sierra Leone. The official handing over ceremony took place at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation at Youyi Building in Freetown.



In his address, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E Hu Zhangliang expressed satisfaction for handing over another batch of COVID-19 vaccine and testing kits donated by the Chinese Government to the Government of Sierra Leone.



He said the donation is meant as further support to enhance Sierra Leone’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and it is one of China’s concrete actions in implementing the solemn commitments made by H.E. President Xi Jinping.



The Ambassador maintained that since last year, the Chinese Government and People have provided at least 13 rounds of donation to Sierra Leone for COVID-19 response which he said vividly demonstrates the solid friendship between the two countries. He pointed out that the donated Chinese vaccine has been included into the WHO emergency use list, adding that in China, over 1.9 billion doses of Chinese vaccine have been administered and that the safety and efficacy of the Chinese vaccine has been proven by scientific data.



He added that last month, China and Sierra Leone celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations furthering that over the past 50 years, China and Sierra Leone have always been reliable friends and good partners.



On his part, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Austin Demby, on behalf of H.E. President Maada Bio, thanked China for the kind donation adding that China is the most responsive country when Sierra Leone needs help and the vaccines provided by China are safe and efficacious.



He assured all that the Government of Sierra Leone is very impressed with the support they have been receiving from China over the years. He further assured the Government of China that the donated items will be used judiciously.



The Chairman of NaCOVERC, Dr Sheku F. Bangura who was also in attendance commended the Chinese Government for the laudable venture towards the fight against the COVID-19 in the country.



Climaxing the event was the official handing over ceremony of the donated 200,000 vials of COVID-19 Vaccine& Testing Kits by the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E Hu Zhangliang to the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Austin Demby.



(C) The Calabash Newspaper