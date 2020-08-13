Chinese Embassy Donated 20,000 Face Mask To Freetown City Council

Yesterday, a delegation from the Embassy of China donated 20,000 face masks to FCC on behalf of the Hefei City Municipal Government in the People’s Republic of China.

The support comes as part of the China’s support to Sierra Leone in the fight against the Coronavirus Disease.

The donation was made to Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr by the Deputy Ambassador Counsellor Wang Xinmin who was accompanied by the Political Director of the Embassy of China, Mr Hu Aimin. Present were the Deputy Mayor Osman T Koroma and several Councillors and staff of Freetown City Council.

The masks will go towards FCC’s #MaskUpFreetown Campaign through which FCC is donating 120,000 masks to its residents, especially those living in informal settlements, where social distancing and hand washing are almost impossible.

