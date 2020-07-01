Chinese Embassy Awards 110 Deserving Students Scholarships & Grants Worth Le 380 Million

By Foday Moriba Conteh

In the bid to encourage students that have exhibited outstanding academic performances and positive attitudes toward promoting China – Sierra Leone Friendship in the country, the Chinese Embassy through the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E Amb Hu Zhangliang under the 2020 Chinese Ambassador Scholarships has on Tuesday 30th June, 2020 awarded scholarships to 20 University Students of the value of Le 10,000,000 Million each and Grants to 90 Pupils with the sum of Le 2,000,000 Million all amounting to 110 deserving benefitting and 380 Million Leones expended. The award ceremony took place at the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy at OAU Village on Hill Station in Freetown.

Delivering a statement during the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone H.E Amb Hu Zhangliang, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education for promoting the cooperation in education between the two countries. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the students who benefited from the 2020 Chinese Ambassador Scholarship.

He said China and Sierra Leone are genuine friends and reliable partners, furthering that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 49 years ago, the two countries have gone a long way in conducting practical cooperation in infrastructure, construction, agriculture, fishery, public health, education and human resource development.

The Ambassador lamented that this year is one that is full of challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the world including China and Sierra Leone, adding that is also a year of witnessing the even stronger cooperation and closer relations between the two countries as both stand firmly with each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amb Hu Zhangliang noted that during this trying time, the Chinese Government, people and army have so far delivered seven rounds of much-needed medical supplies to Sierra Leone and that the three Chinese medical expert teams in Sierra Leone have been working side by side and around the clock with their Sierra Leonean counterparts in detecting, diagnosing and treating the cases.

“COVID-19 pandemic has triggered one of the most severe global economic recession in nearly a century. At this critical moment, it is all the more important to promote human capital development. Over the years, China has been helping Sierra Leone in its educational development and human capacity building on a large scale,” he disclosed.

He further noted that last year, around 600 Sierra Leonean friends were invited to China for short-term training courses sponsored by the Chinese Government, and about 120 Sierra Leonean students were admitted by prominent Chinese universities under the Chinese Government Scholarship Program.

The Ambassador pointed out that the Chinese Government has invited more than 5,100 Sierra Leonean friends to China for short-term training courses and sponsored more than 820 Sierra Leonean students with Chinese Government Scholarships to study in China.

He said that the Chinese Ambassador Scholarships were set up to encourage students with outstanding academic performances and positive attitudes towards promoting China – Sierra Leone friendship and that the Embassy is awarding grants to a total of 90 pupils, including 20 students who were awarded scholarships, furthering that these 20 scholarship recipients were all recommended by colleges and universities across the country, to which the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education and especially the Honorable Minister, Professor Gbakima offered valuable support and guidance.

On his part, Minister of Technical and Higher Education Prof. Aiah Gbakima said the relationship between Sierra Leone and China has long been established since the 70s adding how the friendship has proven great beyond expectations, noting that the relationship has expanded from medical, military, socio-economic and above all, education beyond borders.

He stated that the Government and the People of Sierra Leone graciously acknowledge their presence and their unflinching supports to the country especially in addressing the gaps within the Human Capacity Development and that within the lastyears, over a thousand Sierra Leoneans have benefited from Chinese education both at home and abroad.

“Today, we are here again to award 20 scholarships to deserving students representing various Colleges and Universities and of various disciplines. It is with great honour and pleasure to see our dynamic

young people achieve their learning aspirations, which is the Government’s priority and supported by the Chinese Government

through its diplomatic corps, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Sierra Leone, H. E. Hu Zhangliang” he disclosed.

Prof. Aiah Gbakima encouraged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of this in order to achieve their desired goals and contribute immensely to the country, be innovative and be courageous stating that education is not an easy task therefore, and urged them to brace up to make the change that the country and the whole world require.

On behalf of the Government and the People of Sierra Leone, he expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador and the People of China for supporting the country at a

time of need.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Chernor Mohamed Kamara, a Law Student of the University of Makeni expressed appreciation to the Chinese Embassy for awarding them these scholarships. He assured them that they will make judicious use of the opportunity in order to achieve their desired goals and contribute immensely to the country and help strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

In another development the Embassy also handed over grants of Le2,000,000 each to 90 pupils from various primary and secondary schools across the country. Whiling addressing the gathering the Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E Amb Hu Zhangliang, said that this year marks the 49th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sierra Leone and that over the past 49 years, the two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation results in various fields including education.

As a genuine friend and reliable partner, China has consistently supported Sierra Leone in its educational development and human capacity building.

He noted that the recipients were recommended by the Fourah Bay College Junior Secondary School and Sierra Leone – China friendship organizations.

“I hope these grants will help you in addressing some of the challenges you are faced with in your schooling. This is a way of supporting the Free Quality Education program initiated by H.E.

President Julius Maada Bio,” he expressed optimism.

He disclosed that in compliance with the preventive measures to avoid large gatherings during the pandemic, they only invited 10 representatives of the grant recipients to attend the event but said he will make sure that the balance 80 students will receive the grants in a very short time.

