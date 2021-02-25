34.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 25, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Chinese Ambassador will today handover 200,000 doses of the Chinese ‘Sinopharm’ Corona vaccine to Health officials at Lungi

By Sierra Network
122
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th February 20214 New Cases3884 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Received 200,000 Doses Of the SinoPharm Vaccine From China

https://youtu.be/BQ9QbNKy2pM Sierra Leone has just received its first consignment of the Covid19...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador will today handover 200,000 doses of the Chinese ‘Sinopharm’ Corona vaccine to Health officials at Lungi

A consignment of COVID-19 Vaccines donated by the Chinese government is expected to arrive at Lungi Airport...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A consignment of COVID-19 Vaccines donated by the Chinese government is expected to arrive at Lungi Airport tomorrow, Thursday 25th February according to NaCOVERC Spokesman, Solomon Jamiru.A roll-out plan and quantity received will be announced later he said.

Chinese Ambassador will today handover 200,000 doses of the Chinese ‘Sinopharm’ Corona vaccine to Health officials at Lungi, accompanied with all necessary equipment to vaccinate the public. Speaker of Parliament whose daughter is now SL’s Ambassador to Kenya says she earned her appointment on her own (To cancel this service send Stop to 371 -Awoko)

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleSierra Leone Received 200,000 Doses Of the SinoPharm Vaccine From China
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th February 20214 New Cases3884 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Received 200,000 Doses Of the SinoPharm Vaccine From China

Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/BQ9QbNKy2pM Sierra Leone has just received its first consignment of the Covid19 vaccine since the pandemic. A...
Read more
Blog

Chinese Ambassador will today handover 200,000 doses of the Chinese ‘Sinopharm’ Corona vaccine to Health officials at Lungi

Sierra Network - 0
A consignment of COVID-19 Vaccines donated by the Chinese government is expected to arrive at Lungi Airport tomorrow, Thursday 25th February according...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update24th February 202118 New Cases3880 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Peaceful Bye-Election in Constituency 010 Hangs in the Balance

Sierra Network - 0
Information gathered by this news medium entails that there are allegations of the beating and stabbing of a young man in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Received 200,000 Doses Of the SinoPharm Vaccine From China

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/BQ9QbNKy2pM Sierra Leone has just received its first consignment of the Covid19 vaccine since the pandemic. A...
Read more

Peaceful Bye-Election in Constituency 010 Hangs in the Balance

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Information gathered by this news medium entails that there are allegations of the beating and stabbing of a young man in the...
Read more

Decentralization Doesn’t Mean Central Government Holding & Pulling The Rope

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Lately, there has been acrimony between Mayors and Chairpersons of the Local Councils and the...
Read more

Stakeholders Laud Government’s Implementation of Road Projects

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Stakeholders of Pujehun District have commended the leadership of Government on progress made on road construction projects in the District. The commendation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0