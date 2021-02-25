A consignment of COVID-19 Vaccines donated by the Chinese government is expected to arrive at Lungi Airport tomorrow, Thursday 25th February according to NaCOVERC Spokesman, Solomon Jamiru.A roll-out plan and quantity received will be announced later he said.

Chinese Ambassador will today handover 200,000 doses of the Chinese 'Sinopharm' Corona vaccine to Health officials at Lungi, accompanied with all necessary equipment to vaccinate the public. Speaker of Parliament whose daughter is now SL's Ambassador to Kenya says she earned her appointment on her own