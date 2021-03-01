26.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, March 1, 2021
Chinese Ambassador Officially Presents COVID-19 Vaccines to H.E. President Bio

By Sierra Network
On March 1, 2021, H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang officially presented to H.E. President Julius Maada Bio the COVID-19 vaccines donated by the government of the People’s Republic of China to the government of the Republic of Sierra Leone. Hon. Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mme. Nabeela F. Tunis, Hon. Minister of Defence and Interim National Coordinator of NaCOVERC Brig. (Rtd.) Kellie Conteh, Hon. Minister of Information and Communications Mr. Mohamed Swaray and other dignitaries graced the event.

Ambassador Hu intimated that this donation is meant to help Sierra Leone beef up its tenacious fight against the pandemic and fulfill H.E. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge of making China’s COVID-19 vaccine a global public good. He emphasized that this is another vivid reflection of the strong friendship between China and Sierra Leone.

H.E. President Bio expressed his sincere gratitude, through Ambassador Hu, to H.E. President Xi Jinping as well as the Chinese government and people for this kind gesture. He said that a friend in need is a friend indeed, and that this donation is a great example of the high quality friendship between the two countries. H.E. President Bio noted that the vaccines would be used for the intended purpose.

Public data shows that as of February 20, 2021, over 43 million Sinopharm COVID-19 doses had been administrated worldwide, of which over 34 million were in China. The severe adverse reaction rate after vaccination is less than one in a million. Its effective rate was 79.34% in China’s Phase III mid term trial and 86% in the trial in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0