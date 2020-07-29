23.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Chinese Ambassador Donated Batch Of Items To The Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs

By Sierra Network
H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang met with Hon. Manty Tarawalli, Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs today at his residence and donated a batch of items to the ministry to support the latter’s efforts of taking care of Sierra Leonean women and children.

Ambassador Hu said that July 29,2020 marks the 49th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Sierra Leone. He said that over the past 49 years, China and Sierra Leone have always been genuine friends who understand and support each other. He commended the efforts taken by H.E. President Julius Maada Bio, H.E. First Lady Fatima Bio and Minister Tarawalli in protecting and empowering women and children and vowed to further strengthen China-Sierra Leone friendly cooperation.

Honorable Minister Tarawalli thanked Ambassador Hu for the support given by the Chinese Embassy to help build the National SGBV One Stop Centres and for the items donated to help promote the welfare of women and children. She said that her ministry would continue to work closely with the Chinese Embassy to promote the friendly relations between the two countries.

