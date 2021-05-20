Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 20th May 2021: The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Ambassador Hu Zhangliang has on his first courtesy visit on the Honourable Chief Justice, Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards, assured him of his government’s commitment to support the Judiciary in achieving its core values.

Speaking today in the Chambers of the Hon. Chief Justice, the Chinese Ambassador said his government is committed to ensuring that they come in to support the Judiciary whenever they’re called upon.

He stressed that his visit is to get the Chief Justice abreast with projects that the Chinese government is undertaking and implementing in Sierra Leone and to foster goodwill between the Embassy and the Judiciary. He disclosed that his government is currently implementing 10 projects, with 15 yet to commence.

The Ambassador commended the Hon. Chief Justice on reforms and transformation within the Judiciary which he said has aided effective justice delivery.

Receiving the Chinese Ambassador, the Hon. Chief Justice highlighted the Judiciary’s key successes under his leadership. He mentioned the creation of the specialized divisions of the High Court: Sexual Offences Model Court, The Anti-Corruption Court and the Industrial and Social Security Court.

He went on to note that amid the many achievements recorded so far in the area of increased access to justice, expeditious trials and taking the Judiciary closer to the people, there are still other pending challenges that require support.

The Hon. Chief Justice stated that where the required funds are available, he intends to ensure the refurbishment and electrification of Provincial Courts through the provision of solar lights or generators across the country and the establishment of e-library among host of other proposed development.

He reemphasized the need for the use of advanced technology in the administration of justice that will ensure effective justice delivery to all citizens.

