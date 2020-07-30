China-Sierra Leone Celebrate 49 Years of Excellent Relationship

Wednesday 29th July 2020 marked another milestone in the relationship between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Sierra Leone as the two countries celebrate their 49th anniversary of a very cordial bilateral tie.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, in an exclusive interview revealed that the Sierra Leone-China relationship has been very fruitful for both sides.

He maintained that since the SLPP Government took over the reins of governance over two years ago, they have been enjoying such a fraternal relationship and support from China that they are proud of such furthering how President Bio is so elated that such a relationship exists between the two countries.

“China is not only a friend but a brother to Sierra Leone and they have exhibited it during this coronavirus as they were the first country to send us medical supplies to help us fight the virus. They have sent seven batches of medical supplies and they have three medical teams working in the country to help us in the fight. We really appreciate them and we hope this relationship will continue and our Government will make sure that we take it to another level,” the Minister intimated.

He said throughout all these years both countries have not relented as they have continued to push for excellence and respect for one another. Information Minister added that come next year it will be the 50th anniversary, which will be the Golden Jubilee expressing hope that it will be a celebration that both countries will undertake.

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang, said July 29, 2020 marked the 49th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic relationship between the People’s Republic of China and Sierra Leone stating that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 49 years ago, China and Sierra Leone have been genuine friends, reliable partners and good brothers through thick and thin.

The China-Sierra Leone friendly cooperation, based on equality, sincerity, mutual respect and mutual benefit, has been fruitful and productive in all areas such as human resource development, infrastructure building, agriculture, public health, information and people-to-people exchanges etc.

“The two countries have always been lending each other deep understanding and valuable support on issues of each other’s core interests or major concerns. The joint efforts in fighting against the Ebola epidemic and mudslide disaster in Sierra Leone are evidence of our profound friendship. The strong cooperation between our two sides in multilateral and international affairs is of significance in safeguarding the common interests of developing countries,” the Ambassador continued.

He stated that the contribution made by all walks of life from the two countries in fostering the cordial bilateral relations should be always remembered.

“Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19, China and Sierra Leone have stood firmly together. The Chinese Government and people have so far provided seven rounds of much-needed medical supplies to Sierra Leone. The three Chinese medical teams in Sierra Leone have been working side by side with their Sierra Leonean counterparts in fighting COVID-19 around the clock,” he mentioned.

The Ambassador averred that despite the pandemic, China’s cooperation with Sierra Leone on key development projects is moving forward unabatedly saying that China will continue to stand side by side with Sierra Leone to achieve final victory over the pandemic.

He said both Presidents, Xi Jinping and Julius Maada Bio, attach great importance to the promotion of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

“In the future, China will continue to work closely with Sierra Leone to expand cooperation and deepen friendship for the mutual benefit of the6 two countries and peoples,” he expressed optimism.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper