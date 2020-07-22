21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Chief Of Defence Staff And Joint-Force Commander Pay Courtesy Call On First Lady Fatima Bio

By Sierra Network
337
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF (CDS) AND JOINT-FORCE COMMANDER PAY COURTESY CALL ON THE FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC H.E. FATIMA MAADA BIO

The new Army Chief , Major General Sullay Ibrahim Sesay Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone said the Army is responsible for the territorial security of Sierra Leone’s border and defending the national interest of the country within the framework of it international obligations

He said on that note the Army has the mandate to protect women and girls and that is the reason for them declaring their support for the Hands Off Our Girls initiative .

They are now putting logistics in place to work with the office of the First Lady to combat the rape scourge within the military itself. He reiterated that the Military will play an active role in protecting our children.

Special sensitisation initiatives in conjunction with the #HandsOffOurGirls campaign will be rolled out in all barracks. The Office of the First Lady is key, because HOOG initiative is currently the defacto umbrella body for the fight to protect our girls.

This meeting comes after H. E. Fatima Maada Bio had a discourse with executives of the Armed Forces Cooperative Society and the Police Wives Association. Her Excellency is working towards a holistic solution, with all parties collaborating and working towards the same goal. Synergy plays an important role as everyone must be involved.

In February 2019, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio declared a state of emergency over SGBV in response to the increasing rape cases in the country. The state of emergency heightened public awareness about the issue and accelerated the amendment of the Sexual Offences Act (2012).

The new legislation increases the minimum sentence for rape from 5 years to 15 years for adults (with a maximum of life imprisonment) and can potentially allow cases to go directly to the High Court without the need for a preliminary investigation at the magistrate’s court.

The Office of the First Lady as champions of the Hands Off Our Girls initiative has mobilised all 16 districts of the country to promote and protect the rights of all girls against sexual violence.

Strategic Communication Division
Office of The First Lady
[email protected]
+232 303 68273

Previous articleBumbuna Hydro II Gets US$6 Million Funding
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 15 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Press Release

Finance Minister To Present FY 2020 Supplementary Budget To Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 15 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd July 20204 new cases1731 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Chief Of Defence Staff And Joint-Force Commander Pay Courtesy Call On First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0
CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF (CDS) AND JOINT-FORCE COMMANDER PAY COURTESY CALL ON THE FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC H.E. FATIMA MAADA BIO
Read more
Blog

Bumbuna Hydro II Gets US$6 Million Funding

Sierra Network - 0
It was reliably disclosed to this medium that a funding of US$6 million has been approved to help with the development of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Bumbuna Hydro II Gets US$6 Million Funding

Blog Sierra Network - 0
It was reliably disclosed to this medium that a funding of US$6 million has been approved to help with the development of...
Read more

Know Your SLRSA Tariff

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Colleges/Universities And Technical Vocational Institutions Reopens On Saturday July 25, 2020

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

ACC Scorpion Squad On Stand By To Combat Examination Malpractice In Public Exams

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The ACC with the Ministry of Basic and Sen. Sec. Education has set up a TASK FORCE to combat EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES IN...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Funds Approved For The Establishment Of The University Of Science And...

Sierra Network - 0