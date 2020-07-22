Chief Of Defence Staff And Joint-Force Commander Pay Courtesy Call On First Lady Fatima Bio

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF (CDS) AND JOINT-FORCE COMMANDER PAY COURTESY CALL ON THE FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC H.E. FATIMA MAADA BIO

The new Army Chief , Major General Sullay Ibrahim Sesay Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone said the Army is responsible for the territorial security of Sierra Leone’s border and defending the national interest of the country within the framework of it international obligations

He said on that note the Army has the mandate to protect women and girls and that is the reason for them declaring their support for the Hands Off Our Girls initiative .

They are now putting logistics in place to work with the office of the First Lady to combat the rape scourge within the military itself. He reiterated that the Military will play an active role in protecting our children.

Special sensitisation initiatives in conjunction with the #HandsOffOurGirls campaign will be rolled out in all barracks. The Office of the First Lady is key, because HOOG initiative is currently the defacto umbrella body for the fight to protect our girls.

This meeting comes after H. E. Fatima Maada Bio had a discourse with executives of the Armed Forces Cooperative Society and the Police Wives Association. Her Excellency is working towards a holistic solution, with all parties collaborating and working towards the same goal. Synergy plays an important role as everyone must be involved.

In February 2019, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio declared a state of emergency over SGBV in response to the increasing rape cases in the country. The state of emergency heightened public awareness about the issue and accelerated the amendment of the Sexual Offences Act (2012).

The new legislation increases the minimum sentence for rape from 5 years to 15 years for adults (with a maximum of life imprisonment) and can potentially allow cases to go directly to the High Court without the need for a preliminary investigation at the magistrate’s court.

The Office of the First Lady as champions of the Hands Off Our Girls initiative has mobilised all 16 districts of the country to promote and protect the rights of all girls against sexual violence.

