Chief Minister Sells Harvested Rice at Le200,000 for 50kg

By Sierra Network
If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔.
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update16th September 20207 Cases2133 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
BlogSierra Network - 0

JUSTICE UNDER LOCKDOWN By CHRDI Human Rights and Policy Brief

Justice has got to be open. It is a fundamental part of our democracy. It has to...
Chief Minister in his 444 acres of farm land
Professor David John Francis, Chief Minister, has embarked on agriculture productivity in line with President Julius Maada Bio’s ambitious priority for sustainable food self-sufficiency in the country. This transformative drive has turned him to farmer.

The Chief Minister visited his farm recently to start the new rice harvest of the 3-months rapid yield hybrid nutritious variety that is now available in the market for the affordable price of Le200,000 for 50kg.

ECO Rice is now the cheapest, affordable high-quality and nutritious rice in the country. Addressing local harvesters as well as other dignitaries at the farm site, Professor David Francis appealed to farmers to embark on agricultural production with all seriousness, stating that Government is ready to support them in making sure rice is affordable to all Sierra Leoneans and to eventually reduce the burden on Government to import rice at a huge foreign exchange cost.

The Chief Minister also informed that because of the massive rice plantation, the harvest on the farm will continue until February 2021.

In August last month, the Chief Minister officially launched the sales of the first batch of his ECO Rice product at the lowest price of Le200,000 for any 50kgs bag. ECO rice Company has also created hundreds of jobs for the local people, youth, women and farmers in Kenema & Small Bo Blama Chiefdom.

Professor Francis explained that ECO rice stores will be opened in all District Headquarter Towns, starting with Bo and Kenema which will be the national headquarters of the ECO Rice Production Company.

“This is what the New Direction is all about, where credible and sincere politicians like the Chief Minister who are promoting rice self-sufficiency and food security in Sierra Leone,” said one of the community stakeholders, adding that, “if only other politicians can follow the shining example of the Chief Minister, then President Bio’s vision of food security in Sierra Leone will be achieved.”

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

