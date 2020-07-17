24.8 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, July 17, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Chief Minister Reaffirms Pres. Bio’s Vision to Protect The Environment

By Sierra Network
112
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Parliament Commits Media Bills To Legislative Committee

The Parliament of Sierra Leone on Thursday 16th July 2020, exhaustively debated and committed the Bills entitled:...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Chief Minister Reaffirms Pres. Bio’s Vision to Protect The Environment

On 16th July 2020, Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis, reaffirmed President Julius Maada Bio's Commitment to...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Karpowership Enters 5-year Power Generation Deal

One of the world’s largest operators of floating power plants, Karpowership, has agreed on a 5-year deal...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

On 16th July 2020, Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis, reaffirmed President Julius Maada Bio’s Commitment to protect the Environment through the newly established Ministry of the Environment, under the astute leadership of Professor Foday Jaward, while addressing Western area stakeholders at Hotel Cabenda in Freetown, on the need to amend the National Environmental Laws in Sierra Leone, in order to meet today’s growing Environmental Challenges across the globe.

The Consultative Seminar organized by the Ministry was to tap on the knowledge of locals and to allow them access in making input to the future laws that will guide the management of the environment.

According to the Chief Minister, the establishment of the first Ministry of Environment by the President Bio is a demonstration of his Commitment in tackling environmental issues. Stating that, President Bio is concerned about the future of the environment. He said the review of the environmental protection agency act of 2008 and 2010 amendment, the National Protected Agency Authority and the Conservation Trust Act of 2012, the Forestry Act of 1988, the Wild Life Conservation Act of 1972 and the National Environment Policy of 1994 were all eminent; and that all these will now be under the supervision of the Ministry of the Environment.

He thanked the UNDP for providing financial, logistical and technical support to the Ministry of the Environment to help address the challenges and overlapping mandates and lack of coordination and supervision that leaves the environmental agencies in the hands of unscrupulous politicians.

Professor Francis called for a clear, proactive and strategic engagement with all the environment related agencies to make sure they work together through coordination and consultations, so that the end product will be reflective of what the Ministry and the President’s vision stands for. He thanked the Ministry of the environment for taking the lead in the whole process.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleKarpowership Enters 5-year Power Generation Deal
Next articleParliament Commits Media Bills To Legislative Committee
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Parliament Commits Media Bills To Legislative Committee

The Parliament of Sierra Leone on Thursday 16th July 2020, exhaustively debated and committed the Bills entitled:...
Read more
Blog

Chief Minister Reaffirms Pres. Bio’s Vision to Protect The Environment

Sierra Network - 0
On 16th July 2020, Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis, reaffirmed President Julius Maada Bio's Commitment to protect the Environment through the...
Read more
Blog

Karpowership Enters 5-year Power Generation Deal

Sierra Network - 0
One of the world’s largest operators of floating power plants, Karpowership, has agreed on a 5-year deal to provide electricity to Sierra...
Read more
Blog

Construction of $1.4bn Seaport for Bonthe in the Pipeline

Sierra Network - 0
John Tambi, Head of the Presidential Infrastructural Initiative (PII), has revealed that talks are in advanced stages for the implementation of the...
Read more
Press Release

SLFA Disburses Le 1.5 Billion To District Football Associations

Sierra Network - 0
SLFA DISBURSES 1.5 BILLION TO DISTRICT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Parliament Commits Media Bills To Legislative Committee

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Parliament of Sierra Leone on Thursday 16th July 2020, exhaustively debated and committed the Bills entitled: “The Public Order Amendment Act...
Read more

Karpowership Enters 5-year Power Generation Deal

Blog Sierra Network - 0
One of the world’s largest operators of floating power plants, Karpowership, has agreed on a 5-year deal to provide electricity to Sierra...
Read more

Construction of $1.4bn Seaport for Bonthe in the Pipeline

Blog Sierra Network - 0
John Tambi, Head of the Presidential Infrastructural Initiative (PII), has revealed that talks are in advanced stages for the implementation of the...
Read more

We have withdrawn the file for review and next steps – Francis Ben Kaifala

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Following refusal of fiat by the Former A-G for TRIAL BY JUDGE ALONE (which only AG can give) in the Timbo Rice...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Parliament Commits Media Bills To Legislative Committee

Sierra Network - 0