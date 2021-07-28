Chief Minister Pays Courtesy Call On Ministry Of Internal Affairs

CHIEF MINISTER PAY COURTESY CALL ON MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS, COMMENDS ITS MINISTER FOR IMPROVING THE SECTOR

As part of his tour to government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the newly appointed Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Jacob Jusu Saffa has on Monday 26th July, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Ministry of Internal Affairs at its Gloucester Street office in Freetown, and commended the Minister Mr. David Panda-Noah and team for the show of leadership, commitment and effort in supporting and repositioning the Ministry.

His visit was a mission to engage the Ministry and familiarize himself with its activities, with the view of identifying some of its achievements as well as to ascertain the challenges, in order to inform future decisions and interventions with regards the challenges.

In his welcome address, the Minister of Internal Affairs Mr. David Panda-Noah expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his foresight and courage in the exhibition of his leadership, to seek the wellbeing and institutional needs of the Ministry, saying it was a pleasure to host him, and hoped the visit will continue, while thanking him for his visit, Panda-Noah revealed that, as a Ministry responsible for national security in the country he has eight Agencies operating under his watch, it must be a key area of attention. He further thanked him for his suggestion to help in the construction of a lift, saying the Ministry is grateful for the good news. As the Ministry will be made accessible to all citizens.

Minister Panda-Noah explained the challenges faced by the Ministry, on a wide range of issues bordering around its roles and responsibilities, with specific reference to sitting accommodation (refurbishment and equipment of 7th floor), delay in the disbursement of funds, logistical constrains in the form of vehicles, motorbikes among others. He also informed him about the strides his Ministry has taken to strengthen the security sector in the country.